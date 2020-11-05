State cancels January Regents exams because of pandemic

ALBANY — The January Regents exams have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, interim state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Thursday.

No decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2021 Regents or any of the other state assessment programs including the tests for grades 3-8, according to a news release.

The January exams are typically another opportunity for students to retake a test they failed and need to pass for graduation.

The state Education Department is asking the Board of Regents to adopt emergency regulations that would allow students to be exempt from taking the exam if they pass the course and meet all other requirements.

“Throughout the pandemic our priority has been the health and well-being of our students and educators,” Rosa said in a news release. “We determined the January Regents Exams could not be safely, equitably and fairly administered across the state given where the pandemic currently stands. We will continue to monitor applicable data and make a decision on other state assessment programs as the school year progresses, being mindful of the evolving situation.”

