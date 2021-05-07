State buys Huckleberry Mountain land in Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG — New York state has acquired 1,263 acres of land in the Warren County town of Johnsburg, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

The parcel includes Huckleberry Mountain, a peak that tops 2,400 feet. Cliffs on its south and southwest sides face the taller Crane Mountain, which is already part of the state Forest Preserve.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation purchased this property from the Open Space Institute for $770,000 from the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.

The newly protected land adjoins Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, which includes Crane Mountain, a popular, publicly accessible mountain peak that also provides access to cliffs for climbers. The Huckleberry Mountain parcel contains a wide range of wildlife habitats, including Crystal Brook, a cold-water stream with brook trout, cliff faces that are a preferred nesting place for the endangered peregrine falcon, and a wetland complex that is home to an active heron rookery.

The Huckleberry Mountain property was a priority acquisition under the state’s Open Space Conservation Plan and the Wilcox Lake Wild Forest Management Plan. DEC will manage this parcel and is developing a unit management plan to determine the best use for the trails and recreational access for Huckleberry Mountain, according to a news release.