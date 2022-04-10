State budget includes funding for Adirondacks projects

New York City college students will come to Newcomb for two weeks each summer to participate in a “sort of ROTC program” for careers in climate science, social equity, environmental journalism and forest policing, to be established with funding in the new state budget.

The budget, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Saturday, includes $2.1 million for Medgar Evers College of Brooklyn and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, which has a campus in Newcomb, to establish the Timbuctoo Summer Climate and Careers Institute.

“Students will learn how to protect wild places and urban communities from the worst ravages of climate change,” said Aaron Mair, director of the Adirondack Council’s Forever Adirondack Campaign, in a news release. “We will need a broad array of fresh minds and bodies on the job — from rangers and visitor-managers to climate scientists, forest ecologists, engineers, lawyers, journalists, artists, you name it.”

The Forever Adirondack Campaign is a coalition of advocacy, government and educational organizations.

One of the goals of the summer institute is to introduce students preparing for those careers to the Adirondack Park, so that they will want to eventually live and work in the park, said John Sheehan, a spokesman for Adirondack Council, an environmental organization.

Many New York students rely on mass transit and do not have personal automobiles to travel to the Adirondacks, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, D-Elmont, who spearheaded the funding, wrote in a joint essay published in several New York City area publications in February.

The name Timbuctoo is in honor of the settlement that abolitionist, suffragist and philanthropist Gerrit Smith established in Essex County in the mid-19th century, providing land to Blacks to meet the requirement of being a property owner in order to vote.

John Brown, the abolitionist who attacked the armory at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was among those who came to live at Timbuctoo.

Sheehan said the program could be up and running as soon summer 2023, depending on how quickly the two colleges are able to complete arrangements.

Other spending

The state budget also includes $500,000 for the first phase of a comprehensive study of how lakes and ponds in the Adirondacks are recovering from acid rain, and of how climate change is affecting the temperature of water and surface air above it.

The complete study is expected to cost about $6 million, over three years.

The budget increases this year’s funding to $300,000 for the Adirondack Diversity Initiative of the Adirondack North Country Association, a program to increase diversity and to make all feel welcome in the Adirondacks.

Also, the Forever Adirondacks Campaign praised funding in the state budget to expand broadband networks.

“Broadband is essential for jobs,” the group said in a news release. ”Adirondack communities can solve communications problems and attract new residents and visitors with universally accessible broadband internet.”

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

