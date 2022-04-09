State budget includes farm tax credit to balance OT wage costs

Local state legislators will continue to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject a recommendation to reduce the threshold for farm overtime pay from 60 to 40 hours.

But if they are unsuccessful, a tax credit enacted in the new state budget will kick in to help cover the cost.

“If she doesn’t do that (reject the recommendation), then the tax credit is going to be essential, for sure,” said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in telephone interview on Friday.

The state Farm Laborers Wage Board voted 2-1 in January to recommend that the state Labor Department reduce the threshold for overtime pay from 60 hours per week to 40 hours per week, over a 10-year period.

The threshold has been 60 hours since Jan. 1, 2020.

Once the wage board formally submits its recommendation to the state, which it has not done yet, the Labor Department will seek public comment on the standard and make a recommendation to Hochul, who has the final say, said Steve Ammerman, spokesman for the New York Farm Bureau.

The tax credit, included in the new state budget enacted on Thursday and Friday, will be a refundable tax credit, equivalent to 118% of overtime wages paid less than 60 hours per week.

The additional 18% would offset Social Security and Medicare taxes farmers pay on overtime wages, and interest on short-term loans farmers may need to borrow until tax credit payments are received.

“This is a legislative effort to try to find some balance,” Ammerman said Saturday. “We continue to oppose the lower threshold.”

The credit would be paid in two semi-annual installments.

Farmers could apply for the first installment, to be paid in advance, on July 31.

The second installment would be processed with annual tax returns.

The Farm Bureau had sought quarterly payments.

Semi-annual payments will still create a cash flow problem for farmers, said Michael Bittel, president and chief executive officer of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a cash flow problem and the farmers are the last ones to get paid,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, a farmer. “Anything that would help on that end would be a plus.”

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said it is important to continue pressuring Hochul to reject the wage board’s recommendation, rather than settle for the tax credit.

“It doesn’t solve a problem of who is going to ultimately pay the overtime wages,” he said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0