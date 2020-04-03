State budget holds education aid flat, contains provisions to withhold money if revenues worsen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

School districts are going to receive about the same amount of aid they did this year in the new state budget, as the Legislature sought to limit the fiscal pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Total school aid is staying flat at nearly $28 billion. However, the new spending plan has provisions that give the state budget director the authority to withhold funds if revenues come in worse than expected.

Sen. Betty Little. R-Queensbury, said she voted against the budget because the negotiations were done entirely behind closed doors.

“This is the situation we’re dealing with and it isn’t a criticism of the governor and the legislative leaders. But I did not feel comfortable voting for something that I knew too little about, particularly the policy pieces that could be addressed later this year instead of in the budget,” she said in a news release.

The state cut total aid by $1 billion, but that money was backfilled by $1 billion from the federal stimulus package.