State budget holds education aid flat, contains provisions to withhold money if revenues worsen

School districts are going to receive about the same amount of aid they did this year in the new state budget, as the Legislature sought to limit the fiscal pain of the coronavirus pandemic.
Total school aid is staying flat at nearly $28 billion. However, the new spending plan has provisions that give the state budget director the authority to withhold funds if revenues come in worse than expected.
Sen. Betty Little. R-Queensbury, said she voted against the budget because the negotiations were done entirely behind closed doors.
“This is the situation we’re dealing with and it isn’t a criticism of the governor and the legislative leaders. But I did not feel comfortable voting for something that I knew too little about, particularly the policy pieces that could be addressed later this year instead of in the budget,” she said in a news release.
The state cut total aid by $1 billion, but that money was backfilled by $1 billion from the federal stimulus package.
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, also voted against the budget. He, too, criticized the fact that negotiations were done in secret, adding that he also does not like the provision that allows the budget director to make cuts during the year. Stec said that makes it difficult for people who receive these funds to adequately plan.
“In fairness, that’s because there’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now,” he said.
Even though school aid is staying flat, it will essentially be a cut for school districts as they face yearly increases in salary and benefit costs.
“We are currently looking closely at the impact the New York state budget will have in Granville. As always, our goal will be to minimize the impact to programs, students and staff,” said Superintendent Tom McGurl in an email.
School officials will have a little more time to complete work on their budget proposals. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has postponed the school election from May 19 until at least June 1.
Fort Edward Superintendent Dan Ward said the flat amount of state aid will make it more difficult for his district to close its $1.3 million budget gap.
The state budget includes $10 million in funding for grants to school districts to address student mental health in light of recent school closures.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said she is pleased that small school districts received a one-year extension to allow them to remain in small group health care plan consortiums.
The Affordable Care Act changed the definition of what constitutes a small group for health insurance, from between 1 and 50 employees to between 51 and 100 employees. These small groups are not allowed to participate in an experience-rated plan, which takes into account the health of the members, but are required to go to a community-rated plan.
The New York State School Boards Association said the budget is about the best school districts could hope for at a time when the state faces a potential $15 billion deficit.
“As bad as the damage could have been, it’s hard to be too optimistic when schools face the prospect of future budget cuts that would force them to make a number of difficult choices in the coming months, as the state reassesses its financial condition on a rolling basis for the remainder of the year,” Executive Director Robert Schneider said in a news release.
Higher education funding cut
Higher education funding was also affected.
Little said she is especially concerned about the funding for community colleges, which have experienced a decline in enrollment. Last year, they got 98% of what they received the previous year — essentially providing a floor for their funding, regardless of the number of enrolled students.
For this year’s budget, they will receive funding based upon the actual number of students.
SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said the community college would get about $330,000 less in funding this year.
“We’ve been working on a pretty slim budget as it is. At this point, we’ll have to continue to look at all the ways we can cut expenses while still trying to maintain our programs and services for students,” she said.
Duffy said enrollment has declined as the economy has improved — until this recent COVID-19 pandemic. She was unsure if enrollment would increase again if people who are out of work return to college to learn new skills. Also, students may want to stay locally to attend community college if their family’s financial circumstances have worsened because of the coronavirus.
The college’s Board of Trustees voted on Thursday to waive the admissions application fee effective immediately.
Small business relief lacking
Little said in a news release that legislators needed to do more work to rebuild the economy.
“New York’s chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses is calling the new budget a missed opportunity to help those who we will rely most upon to rebuild the economy. Adoption of the budget must not mark the end of session,” she said. “Our work isn’t done. We need to engage our businesses, large and small, and work with them to ease their burdens, giving them the best chance possible to come back strong. Their success is absolutely critical.”
Stec also said more small business relief was needed with a record number of residents filing for unemployment. He said small business assistance could have been provided in lieu of a $425 million tax credit for film production, almost $10 million in allocations for member projects and a new taxpayer-funded campaign system.
“During the budget process, my Republican colleagues and I offered a budget amendment to provide assistance to our small business owners so they can stay afloat and be able to help get our residents back to work,” he said in a news release. “But the Assembly Majority rejected this assistance and that will make getting our economy back on track even more difficult.”
Like Stec, Woerner was also opposed to including policy proposals in the budget and singled out the campaign finance proposal in particular.
“I have long argued that this is an irresponsible expenditure, especially given the state’s current economic climate amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the fact that there were many other priorities that sustained cuts in the budget to make room for this proposal,” she said in a news release.
Woerner was pleased with initiatives to restore funding for a program to connect aging farmers with a new generation seeking to keep agricultural land in protection and making changes to the Farm Labor Law to ensure farmers can effectively run their business. Another goal was restoring $3 million in video lottery terminal aid to Saratoga County and the city of Saratoga Springs.
Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, also voted no on the budget. She is concerned that the budget reduces aid to hospitals and health care workers by $2.5 billion and imposed more burdens on small businesses. She also criticized the public financing law and failure to repeal the bail reform law.
“As New Yorkers are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, we needed our state government to step up and help small businesses, students, hospitals, health care workers, seniors, hard-working families and local communities. Instead, Senate Democrats — whose party controls every aspect of state government — passed a bad budget, crafted behind closed doors in virtual secrecy, that does the exact opposite,” she said in a news release.
COVID-19 affects process
The budget process conducted in an unorthodox way because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stec they did briefings virtually on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
Last week, lawmakers stayed in their offices until they were summoned to vote in the chamber. Stec believes lawmakers should have followed the same process on the budget bills.
Instead, some of the bills were passed by a method referred to as “open seat voting,” where lawmakers absent from the chamber are automatically counted as “yes” votes and people who wish to vote “no” must come in person.
“There’s constitutional questions about whether that’s a good way to do business. The Assembly hasn’t done that for 10 or 15 years. It got abused,” Stec said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
