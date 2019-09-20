{{featured_button_text}}
Mujica talks budget, economy

State Budget Director Robert Mujica speaks to The Business Council at its meeting on Thursday at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing. Mujica said the state must stay on a path of fiscal responsibility and resist to spend.

BOLTON — The state must stay on the path of fiscal discipline to continue to grow the economy and close a nearly $4 billion budget shortfall next year, according to Budget Director Robert Mujica.

The state must resist inevitable pressure to spend more money, he said.

“We can’t keep doing that and keep taxes low,” he said on Thursday at The Business Council of New York’s conference at The Sagamore resort.

The state has kept the growth in the general fund budget to 2%, he said. But certain segments of the state budget, like school spending and Medicaid costs, have gone up 3.6 to 3.8%, which means the spending on state agencies has had to be kept tight.

The United States is currently in the longest economic expansion since the 1840s, Mujica said.

“We don’t project a recession in the next year, but there are shocks to the system that we have to look for,” he said.

Other potential threats are cuts in federal Medicaid spending and the effect of the 2017 federal tax law changes, which capped at $10,000 the state and local tax exemptions, also known as SALT, which people can claim on their federal return.

The top 5 percent of income-earners pay close to 60% of all income taxes collected in the state, according to Mujica. The SALT cap makes New York less competitive than other states for the wealthy.

“If they decide they’re going to live someplace else where they’re going to be treated better, we lose out,” he said.

“Florida is actively recruiting businesses and individuals to move to Florida and they’re marketing it based on SALT,” Mujica said.

SALT takes about $15 billion from income out of New York and funnels it to other states, according to Mujica, wiping out progress the state has made to improve its tax climate by lowering middle class tax rates, business tax rates and making the property tax cap permanent.

In addition, there are threats to the Affordable Care Act that could threaten to undo the progress on reducing the number of uninsured, he said.

The state has created 8.3 million private sector jobs since Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office, according to Mujica. The statewide employment rate is at a historic low of 3.8 %.

There has been $44 billion invested in upstate. Mujica said the governor is planning to invest $250 billion more in infrastructure projects, including $500 million for water quality improvement projects.

Mujica also cautioned against politicization of economic development initiatives. He pointed to Amazon reversing its decision to bring 25,000 jobs to Long Island city, after pushback from politicians concerned about tax incentives being offered.

“Businesses are not interested in dealing with that. They want to go someplace where they’re welcome. They want to go someplace where they can compete — not just in the United States, but everywhere else.”

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

