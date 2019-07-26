Ticonderoga is one of 18 municipalities to get funding through the state Health Department's Lead Service Line Replacement Program, according to a news release.
The town was awarded $518,962 to help with the costs of installing new infrastructure. Overall, the state awarded $10 million in the latest round, as part of its $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017.
The program targets high-risk communities and helps them replace lead drinking water service lines, said Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, in a news release.
Lead is particularly dangerous for children, as it can impact brain development. Zucker said these line replacements "can make a real difference in the future health and well-being of children."
"New York has invested unprecedented funding to protect drinking water quality including critical infrastructure projects that are underway across the state," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a news release. "This next round of funding advances our commitment to helping municipalities upgrade outdated systems, helping improve health and keep our communities thriving."
The city of Plattsburgh also received the same amount of money for water line replacements, and in the Capital Region, the city of Hudson and the city of Watervliet received $548,422 each.
PFAS contamination to be studied
A study on toxic PFAS exposure has received about $890,000 in federal funding, according to a news release.
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., made the announcement that the funding was allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will be used for a biomonitoring program in areas of the state suffering from PFAS contamination in their drinking water.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals that do not degrade in the environment and have been linked to causing cancer and other health problems.
"From Newburgh to Hoosick Falls to Suffolk County, New Yorkers across the state have been plagued by the toxic contamination of their drinking water by PFAS," said Schumer in a news release. "Worse still, we don't even know the complete extent of this carcinogenic contamination upstate and on Long Island. Fortunately, with this federal funding, New York will be able to expand its PFAS biomonitoring program to better identify exactly how its residents' health and well-being are being impacted by this pollution. No matter where they live, the people of New York deserve to know they aren't being made sick by their drinking water."
DEC reports, data now more accessible
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has released a new online tool that provides the public with easier access to its documents and data.
Called the DECinfo Locator, the interactive map shows things like water and air permits, enforcement actions, recreational sites and Superfund sites, among other things, according to a news release.
These documents can be downloaded.
The map also has a "near me" feature, allowing someone to look at multiple layers of information within a 10-mile radius.
"DEC created this platform to make information about New York's environment accessible to everyone," said Commissioner Basil Seggos, in a news release. "For the first time, the public can use DECinfo Locator to generate maps to check out both their favorite fishing location and learn about water quality. From viewing permits to searching for state land regulations, DEC's new tool provides transparency to our work and helps New Yorkers better understand the full breadth of DEC's work protecting the environment and our communities."
To see the locator and learn more, go to dec.ny.gov/pubs/109457.html.
Count your turkeys
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for the public's help to count wild turkeys.
During August, participants are asked to record the sex and age composition of turkey flocks they might come across, according to a news release. The DEC has conducted this public survey since 1996, which helps predict numbers for the hunting season.
Those interested in participating should go to dec.ny.gov/animals/48732.html, call 518-402-8883 or email wildlife@dec.ny.gov with "Turkey Survey" typed in the subject line.
Keep the Queen clean
The public is invited to help with a cleanup day around Lake George on Saturday, sponsored by The Fund for Lake George and the Lake George waterkeeper.
Trash and debris will be collected along the shoreline. Participants may even swim and snorkel to pick up anything they may find.
"This is an opportunity for people to take a hands-on role in protecting Lake George for today and future generations," said Eric Siy, executive director of The Fund, in a news release.
While anyone can help, the first 50 people that register for the cleanup on The Fund's website could win a T-shirt. Participants are also encouraged to post their cleanup on social media accounts and tag The Fund or email photos to info@fundforlakegeorge.org.
For more information go to fundforlakegeorge.org/events, call 518-668-9700, ext. 300.
Watershed cleanup volunteers sought
Warren County and the town of Queensbury are looking for volunteers to help clean up the Halfway Brook watershed.
The work will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, with volunteers meeting at Hovey Park Pond in Queensbury. Sign-up is required by Aug. 22. To volunteer, contact the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District at 518-623-3119.
The state also has volunteer opportunities, including a program called Water Assessments by Volunteer Evaluators.
Participants can collect macroinvertebrates, which are animals without a backbone like worms and aquatic insects. The creatures found can help tell the story of a water body's water quality.
To learn more about the program, go to dec.ny.gov/chemical/92229.html. To learn what programs are in your area and to become a volunteer, email wave@dec.ny.gov.
