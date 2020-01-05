State awards $9.4 million to replace Lake George wastewater treatment plant

The new plant will have a more modern and efficient process for treating waste giving operators a way to regulate the amount of oxygen in the tank. The new process will allow plant operators to decrease oxygen in the tank, so the bacteria will remove the nitrates.

It will use three sequencing batch reactors. When wastewater arrives at the plant, grit and particulates are screened out. Then the effluent is pumped to the reactors, which spin the effluent through multiple cycles and add biological matter and chemicals to treat the waste.

The treated water is sent by gravity to the lower sand beds and pumped to the upper pumps, and the sludge is removed.

When the sludge leaves the plant, it will have the consistency of a sponge cake and will be trucked to a Washington County compost facility.

Last month, the village of Lake George announced plans to change how it bills for sewer services by creating a separate sewer rate based upon use.

Residents currently pay for their sewer through the general village tax, which is based upon the assessed value of the property.

The goal is to implement the change for the next fiscal year, which begins in the spring. Blais said the general tax rate would go down and there would be a separate sewer charge, much like the water charge residents already pay.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0