State awards contracts for two 20-megawatt solar facilities in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week laid out his vision for ending the state’s reliance on fossil fuels, which includes plans to construct two 20-megawatt solar energy projects in Fort Edward.

Cuomo’s plans were outlined Wednesday during his State of the State address — a series of four addresses held virtually this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His plans include ending the state’s reliance on fossil fuels and creating a green economy, which would create thousands of jobs, aiding the state’s recovery from the pandemic, and making New York a leader in the fight against climate change.

“As the world economy resets, and as change is a necessity, there is an opportunity to raise our efforts to the next level, and New York should seize this moment,” Cuomo said in his address.

“We can establish ourselves as the nation's leader for renewable energy innovation and production. And we will secure the jobs of the future right here at home for New Yorkers.”