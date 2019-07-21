WHITEHALL — Stricter processes for filing paperwork are the prescription for Whitehall and Schroon Lake school districts, following recent audit reports from the state Office of the Comptroller.
The Whitehall report said the district missed out on more than $12,000 in Medicaid reimbursements over the course of the audit from July 2017 to November 2018.
“The district lacked adequate procedures to ensure Medicaid claims were submitted and reimbursed for all eligible services provided,” the report said.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said he was pleased with the outcome of the audit because the procedures around Medicare reimbursement were the only problems auditors pointed out and they were able to recoup the funds.
“We’re quite happy with the outcome of the audit. They look at all of your payroll procedures and we were clean,” Dee said.
Since there were no issues, the Comptroller’s Office moved to a revenue enhancement audit to make sure the district was bringing in the maximum amount of revenue possible, which led to discovery of the Medicaid reimbursement errors.
Dee said the third-party vendor the district used for occupational therapy and a few other services were not submitting paperwork in a timely manner, which meant the district was not able to submit its documentation.
To submit Medicaid claims, district personnel must obtain parental consent to bill Medicaid, obtain prescriptions from a qualified provider, ensure services are from or supervised by a qualified provider and document the services were provided.
The district was able to recoup $11,334 of the money it initially missed out on and the remaining difference of just over $750 could not be resubmitted for payment because a parent is unwilling to provide the district with necessary information.
However, Dee said the district contacted the provider, which decided to repay the district for losses it was responsible for.
“We reached out to our provider and explained what happened and how much we lost and they made us whole,” Dee said. “Our taxpayers aren’t out any money and we have better procedures put in place. “
Schroon Lake audit
Schroon Lake’s audit centered on its process of making claims payments. Auditors found checks were printed, signed and issued before the regular monthly claims audit.
The report said on a monthly basis the district treasurer would make payments before they were approved, a practice that carries an increased risk that improper claims could be paid.
The audit found all payments were supported by adequate documentation and for appropriate purposes, such as utility service payments and lighting upgrades, but the process of submitting the payments for approval was not followed.
In the report, Superintendent Stephen Gratto agreed with the audit findings and outlined a Corrective Action Plan.
The district treasurer has eliminated the practice of signing checks before the auditor’s review as of April of this year, and the school board will be asked to pass a resolution to authorize payments in advance of audit for claims, as allowed by education law, such as for the utility service payments.
