State auditing Lake Luzerne; board expresses no confidence in Supervisor Merlino

Merlino is also accused of accepting deeds for property without town approval. In one case, that has led to a beach being exclusively used by the guests of the Kastner’s on the Lake motel and preventing other people from accessing their property.

Board defends actions

Board members stressed that this action is nothing personal against Merlino. Michael Fazio said if he loses his bid for reelection, at least he knows he has done the right thing.

“It’s just something that has to be done. It’s not pleasant. It’s not easy,” he said.

Board member Paul Lewandowski said the town needed to take this action to make sure everything is on the up and up. He expressed the hope that nobody would hold it against the board.

Board member Dave O’Neal said they are looking out for the best interest of residents.

“We’ve got a great community here. We’d like to see it keep going in that right direction,” he said.

Waterhouse said he likes Merlino. He is a good man and has kept taxes low.

“He’s been a good friend to me, but it’s time to move forward in the right direction,” he said.