State auditing Lake Luzerne; board expresses no confidence in Supervisor Merlino

LAKE LUZERNE — The state Comptroller’s Office is auditing the town after the Town Board questioned several expenses of Supervisor Gene Merlino, including improper overtime payments and purchases without board approval.
The board passed a vote of “no confidence” in Merlino at the June 13 meeting and directed him to turn over his keys and provide access to all records of his office. A copy of the resolution was sent to the state the following day, requesting the audit.
Merlino has been out on medical leave since becoming ill at the June meeting and being taken away in an ambulance.
State auditors began their work last month, and the board made its first public comments on Monday about this issue.
Deputy Supervisor Dan Waterhouse said Merlino had sold the town’s 18-foot pontoon boat and bought a new 24-foot one without board approval. The boat is used to remove the invasive species milfoil from the lake.
Merlino had claimed he traded in the vessel rather than selling it.
A local resident and former town employee, Glenn Shiel, told the Town Board last September he believes the new boat may have been stolen. The hull numbers had been scraped off.
Another resident, Jack Herring, who is a former police officer, also told the town that something seemed wrong with the boat purchase.
Town Attorney David Mitchell said board members asked the company, Aqualogics, where it got the boat. The company told the town it does not keep good records. Mitchell said town officials’ “jaws dropped” when they heard that statement.
State police on Tuesday confirmed they are investigating whether the boat was stolen. The state Department of Motor Vehicles is involved as well.
Overtime, oversight issues
The boat issue prompted a review of other actions Merlino has taken during his nearly 16-year tenure as supervisor. Earlier this year, he said he would not run for reelection. Waterhouse is poised to take over, as he has the GOP nomination for supervisor in the heavily Republican town.
Merlino apparently said any Building and Grounds Department employee who worked one hour of overtime on the weekend would be paid for four hours, regardless of how long they were on the job.
The amount of overtime in that department exceeded 4,000 hours from 2016 through 2020, which meant the town paid out more than $100,000, according to the board resolution.
In addition, Merlino is accused of failing to supervise town employee discipline.
The board also faults Merlino for failing to oversee the maintenance of equipment at the water pumping station. One of the pumps stopped working in April and the board discovered there were no maintenance records. The town needed to issue an emergency work order. The total cost to replace two pumps is more than $30,000.
Benefits, contracts
The board claims Merlino has provided reimbursement for Medicare Part B coverage to 11 retired town employees, without board approval or authorization. The payments made by the town since 2007 exceed $150,000, according to the resolution.
Merlino also arranged for the town to buy flowers — $1,189 worth — from a town employee.
The Town Board has since voted to rescind those resolutions.
Merlino is also accused of awarding to a friend a $15,000 contract to repair mold. Merlino says he obtained three quotes, but there is no record of that.
The board also claims the supervisor directed employees at the transfer station to “fake weigh” the municipal solid waste of one particular property owner. Merlino also allegedly waived a fee for installation of a water main extension to a private property.
The board said Merlino asked Waterhouse to pass legislation to provide the supervisor a $1,000-a-month benefit for the rest of his life. Merlino also issued a check for more than $100,000 to the Rockwell Falls EMS without receiving the required annual audit.
Waterhouse said, when the town took over operations at the town cemetery, $96,000 was supposed to be transferred into town accounts. Only $76,000 was transferred, however, and officials cannot account for the remaining $20,000.
Merlino is also accused of accepting deeds for property without town approval. In one case, that has led to a beach being exclusively used by the guests of the Kastner’s on the Lake motel and preventing other people from accessing their property.
Board defends actions
Board members stressed that this action is nothing personal against Merlino. Michael Fazio said if he loses his bid for reelection, at least he knows he has done the right thing.
“It’s just something that has to be done. It’s not pleasant. It’s not easy,” he said.
Board member Paul Lewandowski said the town needed to take this action to make sure everything is on the up and up. He expressed the hope that nobody would hold it against the board.
Board member Dave O’Neal said they are looking out for the best interest of residents.
“We’ve got a great community here. We’d like to see it keep going in that right direction,” he said.
Waterhouse said he likes Merlino. He is a good man and has kept taxes low.
“He’s been a good friend to me, but it’s time to move forward in the right direction,” he said.
Waterhouse said he blamed himself for not being more pro-active in overseeing town business.
“I sat on my hands. I didn’t know what my job was really to do,” he said.
He also thanked residents for coming forward.
“The communication lines are open. Everything is transparent, with nothing to hide,” he said.
An audience member asked if Merlino is still supervisor. The board said he is as of right now.
Town Attorney David Mitchell said everything mentioned in the resolution is being investigated by the state Comptroller’s Office and New York State Police. The comptroller will issue recommendations of what the town will have to do to “right the ship.”
Mitchell said the board is going to be transparent going forward. Every transaction should be put out to public view — no matter how small.
Merlino responds
When contacted, Merlino said he did not want to comment on the specifics of the allegations. He did say he should have been informed that board members were going to discuss the issues at the public meeting.
“It’s just atrocious what they’re doing to me,” he said.
He said he planned to contest the claims.
“I’m a big boy. We’ll stay and fight it,” he said.
