State audit takes issue with Salem Fire Department books

SALEM — The state Comptroller's Office took issue with a number of financial practices of the Salem Fire Department in a critical audit report that was released in recent weeks.

State auditors found incomplete records related to $573,345 in income stemmed at least in part from 16 fundraisers.

The audit focused on the department's finances between January 2018 and the end of May 2019.

Records from those fundraisers and other financial transactions were "insufficient" and bank deposits weren't made in a timely manner, but there was no indication in the report that money was unaccounted for, according to the Comptroller's Office.

The department treasurer also made payments without department board of directors' approval, including for the department's carnival and annual banquet, and there was insufficient documentation of expenses charged to a department credit card, according to the audit.

"The treasurer told us that he paid these bills without approval to avoid fees and interest costs," the audit report reads.