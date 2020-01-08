State audit takes issue with Salem Fire Department books

SALEM — The state Comptroller's Office took issue with a number of financial practices of the Salem Fire Department in a critical audit report that was released in recent weeks.
State auditors found incomplete records related to $573,345 in income stemmed at least in part from 16 fundraisers.
The audit focused on the department's finances between January 2018 and the end of May 2019.
Records from those fundraisers and other financial transactions were "insufficient" and bank deposits weren't made in a timely manner, but there was no indication in the report that money was unaccounted for, according to the Comptroller's Office.
The department treasurer also made payments without department board of directors' approval, including for the department's carnival and annual banquet, and there was insufficient documentation of expenses charged to a department credit card, according to the audit.
"The treasurer told us that he paid these bills without approval to avoid fees and interest costs," the audit report reads.
Joseph Wever, chairman of the department's board of directors, wrote to the Comptroller's Office that steps had been taken to correct the issues. including improving record keeping and hiring an auditor for an annual audit.
The department explained that deposits weren't made in a timely manner because the department's chief financial officer has a full-time job outside the department, according to the audit.
The audit also concluded:
- Collections were not always adequately supported in the books to allow officials to determine whether funds were deposited.
- A total of 462 collections paid to the department by checks totaling $84,076 were not deposited in a timely manner.
- Twelve credit card payments totaling $6,855 were not approved by the board as required by department bylaws.
- The board did not ensure that the treasurer’s records were annually reviewed, as required by bylaws, or obtain the statutorily required annual audit.
The auditors recommended that the department's board of directors establish procedures to adequately account for all collections received by the department, ensure deposits are made timely and intact (in the same form and amount as collected), ensure that all disbursements are authorized by the board of directors before payment and ensure that the treasurer’s books and records are annually audited when required by law.
