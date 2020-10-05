State attacking hot spots in western, southern New York

Hot spots in southern and western New York are like wildfires that could spread to the rest of the state if officials don’t act immediately, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

“Picture that map as a map of dry grass and picture those hot spots as embers within the field of dry grass. The only course is to run to those embers and stamp them out immediately,” he said at a press conference. “Western New York is a hot spot. Broome has a hot spot. It came out of a pub restaurant.”

Then there are the hot spots in and around New York City.

“These clusters have to be attacked,” he said.

The weapons of choice: testing and enforcement, particularly cracking down on large gatherings and people who aren’t wearing masks in public. Large gatherings have led to outbreaks around New York City recently, during several Jewish holidays.

Cuomo plans to only allow religious gatherings to continue in the hot spots if religious leaders agree to stick to the rules, which include 50% occupancy and mask-wearing. There will also be someone watching at the biggest gatherings to enforce the occupancy limit, he said.

“We’re not going to make the same mistake twice,” Cuomo said. “Enforcement is kind because enforcement saves lives.”