State attacking hot spots in western, southern New York

Hot spots in southern and western New York are like wildfires that could spread to the rest of the state if officials don’t act immediately, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
“Picture that map as a map of dry grass and picture those hot spots as embers within the field of dry grass. The only course is to run to those embers and stamp them out immediately,” he said at a press conference. “Western New York is a hot spot. Broome has a hot spot. It came out of a pub restaurant.”
Then there are the hot spots in and around New York City.
“These clusters have to be attacked,” he said.
The weapons of choice: testing and enforcement, particularly cracking down on large gatherings and people who aren’t wearing masks in public. Large gatherings have led to outbreaks around New York City recently, during several Jewish holidays.
Cuomo plans to only allow religious gatherings to continue in the hot spots if religious leaders agree to stick to the rules, which include 50% occupancy and mask-wearing. There will also be someone watching at the biggest gatherings to enforce the occupancy limit, he said.
“We’re not going to make the same mistake twice,” Cuomo said. “Enforcement is kind because enforcement saves lives.”
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 367 confirmed cases since March, and five recoveries, for a total of 311 recoveries among confirmed cases. The new case involves a person who lives with someone who has the virus. The first case in that household stemmed out-of-state travel. There are 21 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported seven new cases, for a total of 297 confirmed cases since March. Six of the seven people caught the virus in the community; the seventh is a health care worker. Seven people recovered Monday, for a total of 271 recoveries. There are 13 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 20 people tested positive over the weekend, for a total of 1,105 confirmed cases since March. Also, 16 people recovered over the weekend, for a total of 1,013 recoveries. There are 75 people currently ill, and six are hospitalized, an increase from five on Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases included one Corinth resident and three Wilton residents (for a total of seven).
- Still ill, in addition to the new cases: six Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident, six South Glens Falls residents and four Wilton residents.
- Recovered: One town of Saratoga resident, one South Glens Falls resident
- Essex County reported two new cases. In addition, Essex Center reported that 51 residents in the nursing home and 26 employees have recovered. No one at the nursing home is still ill. Three residents are still hospitalized and 17 residents have died during the outbreak.
- Saratoga Hospital reported four coronavirus patients Monday. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
The Capital Region reported 21 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.7%, on Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. Two counties in the region had a positive test rate above the maximum of 1% to keep the virus under control: Warren County, at 1.6%, and Albany County, at 1.3% and 11 new cases.
Statewide, 933 people tested positive Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.22%. The hot spots alone had a positive test rate of 5.5%, and the rest of the state without the hot spots had a 1.01% positive test rate.
There were 636 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday, and eight people died.
