State appeals wedding gathering decision

New York has appealed a federal court ruling that some say could clear the way for large wedding ceremonies of more than 50 people to take place despite the state's coronavirus restrictions.
The ruling, which was handed down last week, cleared the way for two weddings in western New York to take place outside the state's coronavirus-related restrictions, which limit public gatherings to just 50 people.
The ruling applies only to two specific weddings, one of which was held Aug. 7 and another scheduled for Aug. 22, but some fear it could mean the end of the state's phased-in reopening and lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Still, the weddings were subject to the state's 50% capacity restriction for restaurants.
State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said he has concerns about relaxing the state's reopening plans as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge across the country.
“The COVID-19 Task Force remains gravely concerned that the relaxing of the restrictions the state has implemented will lead to increases in the spread of the virus, resulting in a serious, but avoidable, impact on the health and lives of New York's population,” Zucker said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Warren County Health Services reminded residents on Thursday that large wedding gatherings are still prohibited as the case continues to make its way through the court system.
"As the case plays out in court, New York state considers the 50-person gathering limit still in effect for wedding receptions," Health Services said in a news release.
The number of coronavirus cases continues to remain low across the state.
New York conducted 87,900 tests on Wednesday, the most in a single day since testing began. The new high beats the previous record of 87,776 set on Tuesday. Just 747 people tested positive for the virus, an infection rate of 0.84%.
Intubations also reached their lowest number since March at just 56.
"New Yorkers shouldn't get complacent — wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands — and local governments must continue to enforce our guidance throughout the state so we don't go back to the hell we experienced just a couple months ago," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 288 confirmed cases. Eight people are still mildly ill with the virus. The county reported no hospitalization.
- Washington County reported two additional cases, for a total of 242 confirmed cases. No one is hospitalized, but seven people are still sick.
- Saratoga County reported five new cases, for a total of 809 confirmed cases. There are 48 people still sick in the county, and three people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported two new cases, for a total of 81 confirmed cases.
- Statewide, 87,900 were tested for the virus on Tuesday, resulting in 737 new coronavirus cases. That's an infection rate of 0.84%. A total of 555 people remain hospitalized, and 10 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
