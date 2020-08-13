State appeals wedding gathering decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York has appealed a federal court ruling that some say could clear the way for large wedding ceremonies of more than 50 people to take place despite the state's coronavirus restrictions.

The ruling, which was handed down last week, cleared the way for two weddings in western New York to take place outside the state's coronavirus-related restrictions, which limit public gatherings to just 50 people.

The ruling applies only to two specific weddings, one of which was held Aug. 7 and another scheduled for Aug. 22, but some fear it could mean the end of the state's phased-in reopening and lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Still, the weddings were subject to the state's 50% capacity restriction for restaurants.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said he has concerns about relaxing the state's reopening plans as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge across the country.

“The COVID-19 Task Force remains gravely concerned that the relaxing of the restrictions the state has implemented will lead to increases in the spread of the virus, resulting in a serious, but avoidable, impact on the health and lives of New York's population,” Zucker said in a statement.