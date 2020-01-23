State announces four local highways will get millions in repairs

Sections of four state highways in the region will get overhauls later this year during projects announced Thursday by state officials.

The section of Route 9N, known as Lake Shore Drive, between the village of Lake George and hamlet of Bolton Landing will get $1.4 million worth of work. The stretch has been heavily potholed for years.

Walt Lender, executive director of the Lake George Association, said the LGA was glad to see the road would be helped, as the improvements should help lessen the amount of road salt needed on the highway, which should protect the lake.

"It is also one of the areas where the state is testing ‘reduced salt use,’ so the work will help that test be even more successful," Lender said. "Once the road is smoothed, the plow blades can more easily clean the surface, requiring fewer passes and less de-icing materials, ultimately reducing the salt levels even more.”

In Washington County, Route 196 between Burgoyne Avenue in Kingsbury and Route 40 in Hartford will be rehabilitated at a price of $1.7 million, while Route 9N in Greenfield will get $1.3 million worth of repairs.

Also to receive repairs are Route 30 near Lewey Lake in Hamilton County, parts of Route 9 in Keeseville and part of Route 86 in Wilmington.

The new projects are part of $151 million in work that comes in addition to $743 million in state funding set aside for other highway work around the state.

