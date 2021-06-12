State agencies respond to sewer line leak at Hearthstone Point Campground

LAKE GEORGE — A number of state and local agencies responded to a sewer line leak at the state-owned Hearthstone Point Campground on Saturday morning.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the leak, which occurred around 11 a.m. The agency’s spills response team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Environmental health officials from the state Department of Health, the New York State Office of Emergency Management and the Lake George Water Department were all on scene to assess the situation, according to DEC.

The agency added that crews were working to ensure all environmental and health concerns were being addressed.

“All necessary notifications are being made to impacted residences and businesses and additional updates and advisories will be provided as soon as they are available,” the DEC, which operates the campground, said in a statement.

The extent of the leak, which has since been stopped, remains unclear.

DEC did not answer questions about how many gallons of sewage, if any, may have gotten into the lake as a result of the line leak.