State AG warns of COVID-19-related scams

Promising Covid-19 treatments and potential vaccines are in early stages of development around the world and in Western New York, but the brightest scientists in the world have yet to find ways to stop the new coronavirus in its potentially deadly tracks.

That means nothing to healer-impostors who want to separate you from your money.

They already claim they have cracked the SARS-CoV-2 code in a variety of ways, encourage all who will listen to bet on their novel approaches, and fleece the most desperate and gullible among us.

At least that’s the way New York Attorney General Letitia James sees it.

“Unfortunately, the worldwide web is filled with criminals and nefarious actors looking to exploit the coronavirus pandemic and take advantage of innocent victims,” James said earlier this week in an email. “The operators of these scam sites are not only stoking fear in the hearts and minds of Americans, but are illegally profiting from their fraudulent deception.”

Dozens of her staffers have spent the last several weeks scouring websites that make false claims, reporting more than 20 to domain name registrars and warning the scammers to cease and desist.