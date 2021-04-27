Starting Thursday: All state vaccine sites will take walk-ins

Thursday could be vaccination day for everyone who hasn’t gotten a shot against COVID yet.

Because so few people are now scheduling appointments — with 45% of the state already at least partially vaccinated — the rules are changing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Starting Thursday, any New Yorker age 16 and older can simply walk into any state vaccination site to get the vaccine. That includes the site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, which has had the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although that can change without notice.

“All the obstacles are removed. Just show up and roll up your sleeve,” Cuomo said. “This is our way of saying if you were intimidated by the process of trying to make an appointment, that’s gone. No appointment needed. Come in and get a vaccine.”

School cases

Glens Falls City School District reported one case, a student at the high school. There are 11 people in quarantine.

Johnsburg Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the building on April 16.

South Glens Falls Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the high school on April 23.