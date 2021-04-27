Starting Thursday: All state vaccine sites will take walk-ins

Thursday could be vaccination day for everyone who hasn’t gotten a shot against COVID yet.
Because so few people are now scheduling appointments — with 45% of the state already at least partially vaccinated — the rules are changing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Starting Thursday, any New Yorker age 16 and older can simply walk into any state vaccination site to get the vaccine. That includes the site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, which has had the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although that can change without notice.
“All the obstacles are removed. Just show up and roll up your sleeve,” Cuomo said. “This is our way of saying if you were intimidated by the process of trying to make an appointment, that’s gone. No appointment needed. Come in and get a vaccine.”
School cases
Glens Falls City School District reported one case, a student at the high school. There are 11 people in quarantine.
Johnsburg Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the building on April 16.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the high school on April 23.
Prison update
There’s only one inmate still sick with coronavirus at the local prisons. The inmate is at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, where 87 inmates have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic. No one has died.
Tuesday’s cases
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 3,328 confirmed cases. The county reported nine additional recoveries, for a total of 3,165 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 95 people are currently ill, including six who are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday. The patients are all moderately ill, as are three other residents who are not hospitalized, an increase of one since Monday.
- Washington County reported Monday’s statistics: one new case, for a total of 2,601 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,502 recoveries. There were 61 people ill and four were hospitalized, the same number as Sunday.
- Saratoga County reported 23 new cases, for a total of 14,680 confirmed cases. The county reported 61 recoveries, for a total of 14,266 recoveries. There are 250 people currently ill and 15 are hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Northumberland resident (for a total of 12), two town of Saratoga residents (for a total of six), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of eight) and one Wilton resident (for a total of 29).
- Still ill: three town of Corinth residents, two village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 22 Moreau residents, 11 Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 28 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Corinth resident and two Moreau residents.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 12 coronavirus patients, one more than Monday. Two patients are in intensive care. Six people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 16 coronavirus patients, one more than Monday.
On Monday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 110 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which kept the weekly average at 1.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which increased the weekly average at 1%.
- Statewide, 2,704 tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 2.61%. A total of 3,184 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 26 people died.
