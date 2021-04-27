 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Starting Thursday: All state vaccine sites will take walk-ins
0 comments
breaking

Starting Thursday: All state vaccine sites will take walk-ins

{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine prep at Aviation Mall

Registered nurse Mary Dineen prepares syringes with coronavirus vaccine at the new state-run clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Beginning Thursday, any New York age 16 and older can walk in to any state site without an appointment and get vaccinated.

 Kathleen Moore,

Thursday could be vaccination day for everyone who hasn’t gotten a shot against COVID yet.

Because so few people are now scheduling appointments – with 45% of the state already at least partially vaccinated – the rules are changing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Starting Thursday, any New Yorker age 16 and older can simply walk in to any state vaccination site to get the vaccine. That includes the site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

“All the obstacles are removed. Just show up and roll up your sleeve,” he said. “This is our way of saying if you were intimidated by the process of trying to make an appointment, that’s gone. No appointment needed. Come in and get a vaccine.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Warren County dedicates tree to COVID-19 victims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News