Starting Thursday: All state vaccine sites will take walk-ins

Thursday could be vaccination day for everyone who hasn’t gotten a shot against COVID yet.

Because so few people are now scheduling appointments – with 45% of the state already at least partially vaccinated – the rules are changing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Starting Thursday, any New Yorker age 16 and older can simply walk in to any state vaccination site to get the vaccine. That includes the site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

“All the obstacles are removed. Just show up and roll up your sleeve,” he said. “This is our way of saying if you were intimidated by the process of trying to make an appointment, that’s gone. No appointment needed. Come in and get a vaccine.”

