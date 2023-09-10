Glens Falls native JoAnne Starks promoted to Chief Content Officer at accounting firm AAFCPAs.

In her new position, Starks will oversee the content and marketing flow for the fast-growing regional firm. The firm currently has more than 300 employees.

Starks originally joined AAFCPAs as Director of Marketing in 2014. During her tenure at the firm, she successfully implemented the company’s strategic marketing plan, driving content strategy and growing customer insight. Her project management talents and superb writing skills are visible on every page of the firm’s website. JoAnne has fostered win/win relationships across the organization, expanding awareness of all practice areas.

Starks earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Potsdam, who also aspires to one day hike all 46 Adirondack High Peaks. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Dake Foundation for Children in Saratoga Springs.