'Star Trek' attraction in Ticonderoga to expand to 'Next Generation'

He does not expect to open the first "The Next Generation" set for at least a year, and probably more like 18 months, he said.

He jumped on the chance to acquire the building because it is next door, even though it needs so much work.

“We’re so close to the building that we’re looking to do a walkway between the buildings,” he said. “There really wasn’t any other choice in the area.”

He’s been preparing to expand into "The Next Generation" for a long time.

“I’ve been acquiring stuff for years,” he said. “Adding 'The Next Generation,' I see a lot of growth.”

He wouldn’t offer details yet on what set the public will see first.

“The goal is to do the soundstage,” he said.

But then he will add to it over time, as he has for the Original Series. There, visitors can go to the bridge, the transporter room, sickbay and a museum-like area with artifacts from the show.

