'Star Trek' attraction in Ticonderoga looks to 'The Next Generation'

TICONDEROGA — While it may take James Cawley and his crew another year to two to have his "Star Trek: The Next Generation" set completely finished, three of the original cast members from the series will be at his popular convention, Trekonderoga, this summer to drum up excitement.

The actors are Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher; John de Lancie, who played Q; and Brent Spiner, famous for his role as Data, an android.

Cawley's first and successful original series set is an exact replica based on the original blueprints and thousands of photographs.

Cawley has always had a close connection to the sci-fi series; he grew up with "Star Trek" and later worked as a costume designer on the "Next Generation" series, where he was able to obtain a lot of the sources for his original series set, which is the focus of the "Star Trek" Original Series Set Tour attraction in Ticonderoga.

He would go on to be the executive producer of a fan-series called "Star Trek: New Voyages," in which he also played Captain Kirk.

If that wasn't enough to prove his devotion, he also appeared as a Starfleet officer in one scene in J.J Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" reboot film.

"As a kid, it was the style of adventure that appealed to me," Cawley said.

There was another side to the storytelling that drew him to the series as well.

"From the technology to the philosophy, 'Star Trek' has an important message," he said.

He went on to describe the sense of humanism and morality that the series espouses, and that no matter what the "Star Trek" crew is up against, they work together to overcome it.

"They are all equals. It showed me that no matter what B.S. we're dealing with today, it will pass the next day," Cawley said.

Cawley's day job takes him all over the country as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

He was born in Ticonderoga but left later in his life. He said he didn't expect to move back and to be living here today.

Cawley said real estate is affordable in the town at the north end of Lake George, which is why he decided to create his set there.

When interest began to grow, he opened his set to the public and began to take people on tours.

"I am committed to helping the town," he said in regards to its economy.

What started out as a hobby, grew into one of the biggest public attractions in Ticonderoga and attracts tens of thousands of people to the town each summer.

"Cawley's business is a huge economic driver for Ticonderoga," town Supervisor Mark Wright said Tuesday.

Ticonderoga's identity is steeped in historic significance, and with it, its main source of tourism, as it is home to Fort Ticonderoga, the site of a key turning point in the American Revolution.

Cawley would like to see more popular culture-based tourism be developed in the town.

"I wouldn't go so far as to say it's a ghost town in the winter, but we're working closely with the chamber of commerce to add more winter business and activity," Wright said.

Wright mentioned that the town will be looking at applications for Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants that could bolster the tourism industry.

The three "Next Generation" actors will be headlining Trekonderoga on Aug. 19, 20 and 21, and will be leading tours of the U.S.S. Enterprise from the original set. Visitors will be able to participate in conversations on the "Bridge," have photo opportunities with the actors, get autographs and more.