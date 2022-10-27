'Star Trek' actor Takei takes audience through a dark moment in U.S. history

GLENS FALLS — After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941, George Takei saw the letters “JAP” painted on his father’s car.

The American family of Japanese descent had suddenly become enemies in the eyes of those who feared anyone who had his face.

“Overnight, Americans citizens of Japanese ancestry were looked at with suspicion and fear and outright hatred simply because we happened to look like people who bombed Pearl Harbor, when we in actual fact had nothing to do with Pearl Harbor,” Takei said. “On the street, people yelled at us, spat at us, called us ugly, racist names.”

Takei, widely known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the sci-fi television show “Star Trek,” spoke at Glens Falls High School on Wednesday night in an event sponsored by Crandall Public Library. The venue was changed from the Charles R. Wood Theater due to overwhelming response.

Nearly 1,000 people watched, laughed, asked questions and flashed the “Vulcan salute” to the actor who is also well known for his social activism and advocacy for the LGBTQ community.

The 85-year-old Takei captured the audience with stories of his childhood.

His mother was born in Sacramento, California, and his father was born in Japan at the foot of Mount Fuji, but was raised in San Francisco and attended college in the same city. His parents met and were married in Los Angeles, where Takei was born on April 20, 1937, just three weeks before the coronation of George VI in England.

“So hence my name. I’m a Japanese American, named after an English king,” Takei said, receiving a huge laugh from the audience. “Diversity. Infinite diversity.”

He also talked about his rotund brother Henry, also named for British royal Henry VIII, known for having many wives.

“Fortunately, he’s still married to his first wife,” Takei joked.

Takei spoke for nearly an hour about his family’s time in three different internment camps during World War II. On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt ordered all Japanese-American “enemy aliens” on the West Coast to be rounded up and imprisoned in barbed-wire prison camps.

“These 10 camps were in some of the most desolate places, the most god-awful places,” Takei said, “the blistering hot desert of Arizona, or the sultry swamps of Arkansas, the cold, windswept high plains of Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and two of the most desolate places in California.”

One day, two soldiers carrying rifles with shiny bayonets banged on his family’s door. Takei and his younger brother Henry watched their mother leave the house.

“When she came out, she had our baby sister in one arm, a huge duffel bag in the other, and tears were streaming down her cheeks,” he said. “That horrible morning is seared into my memory. I’ll never be able to forget that horrible, terrible morning.”

The family of five was loaded into a truck with other Japanese Americans, taken downtown to the Buddhist temple where he saw a line of buses. They loaded a bus and were taken to the race track at Santa Anita on the outskirts of Los Angeles, where they slept in horse stalls still pungent with the stench of manure, the air filled with insects.

Takei and his brother Henry, he laughed, were excited to be able to sleep with the horses.

“But for our parents, it was a painful, degrading, humiliating thing to bring their children into that smelly horse stall,” he said.

After a few months, they were sent by train to a new camp. His father told him they were going on a long vacation to the country. Again, George and Henry were excited about a long vacation and a train ride.

“When we got on the train, we saw that there was a soldier at both ends of each car with their rifles as if we might try to escape. I wanted to stay on the train and go on vacation. My mother kept chanting, ‘three days and two nights, three days and two nights.’ I still remember that rhythm.”

On the third day they spotted a barbed wire prison camp built next to the train tracks, where hundreds of Japanese Americans stood looking at the train.

“This was going to be the place of our vacation in the country,” Takei said. “They called it Camp Rohwer.”

He attended school at Camp Rohwer, where the students recited the Pledge of Allegiance every morning.

“I recited the words, ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ too young to feel the stinging irony in those words ‘liberty and justice for all,’” he said.

After his family failed a loyalty questionnaire, which Takei called “incompetent,” they were sent to Tule Lake, the biggest, most militarized internment camp housing 18,000 angry people.

“It became the most notorious camp because young men, some who had volunteered to fight for the U.S. military in the first place right after Pearl Harbor, had become radicalized,” Takei said.

It was a turbulent camp in turmoil. Some of the men were put into a segregated all-Japanese Army unit, the 442nd Infantry Regiment. They were sent to the battlefields of Europe on some of the most dangerous missions.

When the war ended with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, the Japanese Americans were allowed to leave the camps. The prisoners were free, but impoverished. They were given a ticket to anywhere in the United States and $25.

The Takei family moved back to Los Angeles, but jobs were scarce. The family moved to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

“It was, to us, an unbelievable experience,” Takei said. “First of all, I still remember the stench of human excrement, everywhere in the streets, in the hallways, everywhere we went. And smelly, scary, ugly people staggering about, sprawled on the sidewalk, leaning on the wall.”

When a derelict man fell and vomited in front of the family, Takei’s little sister asked to go back home.

“Skid Row was so horrific, she wanted to go behind the barbed wire fence,” he explained. “That’s how horrible that was.”

His parents worked day and night and instilled a sense of patriotism and understanding in their children, Takei said. They believed their children should be involved in the political process, which intrigued Takei. The future actor was drawn to the drama of politics.

In the 1970s, Takei was vocal in seeking an apology and redress for the Japanese Americans who were interred at the camps. Takei read his statement he read to Congress when he testified in 1981.

That apology finally came in 1988, when President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act to compensate more than 100,000 people of Japanese descent imprisoned in the camps. The legislation offered a formal apology and paid any surviving victim $20,000.

“It was a deeply significant token,” Takei said, “and I was moved by it.”

Takei’s father, who had borne the anguish of the family’s incarceration, had died in 1979, nine years before the apology.

“My father was the one in our family that deserved it the most,” he said. “But my mother said, ‘Daddy always knew this day would be coming,’ and I still wish that Daddy had lived to see that.”