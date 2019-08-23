Homeowners should sign up for a STAR check from the state next year, but they should be prepared for difficulties with their escrow accounts, said Queensbury Assessor Teri Ross.
The state has now frozen the deduction that homeowners automatically receive on their school taxes under the STAR program. This year’s deduction will never go higher, even as school taxes increase.
But there is a way to keep getting a larger STAR deduction. To do it, homeowners must file a new document with their local assessor, asking to be given their deduction as a check. The checks will be mailed from the state in September.
These checks will be separate from the local tax refund checks from the state, which are also sent out at the end of the summer or in the fall.
Ross initially warned seniors about signing up, saying she was worried about the impact on them.
“I think this is actually criminal. The state is preying on the senior citizens,” she said at Monday’s Town Board meeting.
But now she is reluctantly recommending the checks for everyone.
This year, she said, the check is only about $15 more than the automatic deduction. But as taxes go up each year, the check will be worth more and more, while the automatic deduction won’t change.
“After a couple of years, seniors are going to see they’re losing savings,” she said.
The check program has already caused problems, though, which she is now trying to help people resolve.
Homeowners who have escrow accounts and switched to the check program this year got a shock when their monthly mortgage payment was increased sharply.
That payment includes escrow for taxes. It’s a good way to spread out the cost of taxes over the year, and homeowners are advised to get an escrow account so they don’t fall behind on taxes and end up in foreclosure.
The only problem comes when the escrow account gets a much larger tax bill. Then the monthly escrow payment must increase to cover the expense. Residents could see increases of $77 a month, if they were eligible for the maximum STAR deduction.
That’s because when people sign up for the check program, they lose the automatic deduction on their school tax bill. The escrow accounts receive the full school tax bill instead.
Then the taxpayer gets a check from the state, which could theoretically be used to pay the remainder of the school tax bill.
The check is supposed to arrive just before taxes are due.
“We’re advising people to contact their escrow and arrange to send them that check,” Ross said. “If you have an escrow account, talk to your escrow company.”
The other problem is that the state might send out the checks late. If taxpayers pay the taxes late, they have to pay a penalty. And if the state checks are sent out barely on time, homeowners might not be able to get the check to their escrow accounts on time.
“The state says they’ll pay interest if they aren’t on time,” Ross said.
She’s unhappy with the program and that promise from the state.
“We feel the state’s not being fair,” she said. “Seniors are worried. A lot of them are waiting to see if this year’s checks are on time.”
She suspects the state will eventually force everyone to switch to the check program. Households making more than $250,000 are already required to switch to checks to get any deduction.
