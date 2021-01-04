Stakeholders push governor for septic inspection program

There are nearly 6,000 on-site wastewater systems in the Lake George watershed.

The initiative has support from Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough. The Lake George Association has also expressed support.

The program must be lakewide to be effective, the coalition said.

“Because there are eight towns and one village within three counties in the Lake George watershed, it is critical that a septic inspection program be implemented lakewide by the state of New York,” the letter states. “A proactive approach would be cost-effective in comparison to the economic expense of reversing a polluted Lake George.

"Drinking water, health, tourism, recreation and property values are just some of the assets that would be negatively impacted by declining water quality.”

Cuomo responded by sending a letter to Dave Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission. The letter says the next step is to identify the “scientific basis” for an inspection program by studying the link between septic systems and impaired water quality of Lake George.

The coalition said the algal bloom plan called for a program by 2021, not a study.

“Since the need was already identified by the state three years ago, we do not need to wait for yet another study," the press release from the coalition said.

