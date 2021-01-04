Stakeholders push governor for septic inspection program

LAKE GEORGE — A coalition advocating for the health of Lake George is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to begin lakewide septic system inspections this year, following the discovery in November of a harmful algal bloom.
The coalition of public and elected officials, environmental organizations and citizens wrote to the governor on Dec. 4, asking the state to put into place an inspection and maintenance program for near-shore septic systems. An action plan to address harmful algal blooms in Lake George called three years ago for such a program.
The Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition put together the group after the algal bloom was found. Algae growth is caused by an excessive amount of nutrients in the lake.
The coalition said the governor had mentioned in his 2018 State of the State Address that toxic algae endangers upstate drinking water and highlighted the importance of a septic inspection program.
The group cited statistics from a Queensbury law, requiring septic system inspections upon transfer of properties.
Eighty percent of the septic systems inspected by the town since January 2019 were found to need either major or minor repair. A Fund for Lake George study found about two-thirds of the residential septic systems have exceeded their life expectancy of 30 to 40 years, are designed improperly or are not maintained.
There are nearly 6,000 on-site wastewater systems in the Lake George watershed.
The initiative has support from Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough. The Lake George Association has also expressed support.
The program must be lakewide to be effective, the coalition said.
“Because there are eight towns and one village within three counties in the Lake George watershed, it is critical that a septic inspection program be implemented lakewide by the state of New York,” the letter states. “A proactive approach would be cost-effective in comparison to the economic expense of reversing a polluted Lake George.
"Drinking water, health, tourism, recreation and property values are just some of the assets that would be negatively impacted by declining water quality.”
Cuomo responded by sending a letter to Dave Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission. The letter says the next step is to identify the “scientific basis” for an inspection program by studying the link between septic systems and impaired water quality of Lake George.
The coalition said the algal bloom plan called for a program by 2021, not a study.
“Since the need was already identified by the state three years ago, we do not need to wait for yet another study," the press release from the coalition said.
