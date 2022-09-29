Staffing retention key issue affecting village of Fort Edward's police department

FORT EDWARD — Village Mayor Matthew Traver told residents that the issue of obtaining and retaining officers was one of the driving forces behind seeking alternative options for policing the area.

A paper handed out at Wednesday's meeting about the future of the village police department named 15 officers that were hired either part-time or full-time since 2016 and indicated only five of those individuals remain on the force.

The mayor explained that since March, "the county has been helping the few bodies they have" at the village department.

"With the people we have, we just can't cover these shifts the way we want to," Traver said. "At this point, we really are having a difficult time recruiting and keeping members."

He goes on to say large turnover is a large part of the problem.

The village of Fort Edward is considering contracting with the Washington County Sheriff's Office for its policing services.

Although the village is less than two square miles, as of 2019, the population was 3,268.

Traver says originally the Village Board and the Washington County Sheriff's Office were considering a hybrid model, but the mayor said that option was not legally feasible for the county due to liability issues.

Officer Morgan Brown has only been on the police force for a year. Traver said she was required to complete training at the police academy followed by six months of field training on the job. Brown completed her training hours with the Washington County Sheriff's Office after former Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway and Sgt. Dean Watkins were charged with falsifying training records. Derway and Watkins were both accused of signing off on training hours they did not witness and in some cases weren't even on duty.

The village attorney was most concerned with a police reform bill that was passed and is slated to take effect next fall. The definition of police officer was changed to include the words "accredited department," which he said puts a lot of these small departments in trouble.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, accreditation is "a progressive and contemporary way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance. It provides formal recognition that an organization meets or exceeds general expectations of quality in the field. Accreditation acknowledges the implementation of policies that are conceptually sound and operationally effective." The program was implemented in 1989, but will become a requirement for law enforcement agencies in 2023.

A resident in attendance asked the lawyer what the accreditation process looked like, to which he said he was unsure as regulations had not yet been released.

A copy of the September 2022 police accreditation standards can be found at: www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/ops/docs/accred/Standards_and_Compliance_Verification_Manual_Revision_%20092022.pdf

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said he oversaw the accreditation process for the Sheriff's Office, but did not offer insight to the crowd or the board about the process.

Most residents expressed their concerns about cost and emergency coverage 24 hours a day, since the proposed plan only included 20-hour coverage.

The mayor said this was only the first step in the process and a way to hear the feelings of the public. No timeline for action has been announced as an official contract has not yet been discussed or drafted.