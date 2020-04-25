St. Michael the Archangel priest gets drive-by surprise by congregation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Barbara Robillard does some of her best thinking while raking her yard.

Last week, she started brainstorming ways to thank her priest, the Rev. Guy Childs, known to everyone at St. Michael the Archangel as Father Tony. Childs has been broadcasting Mass on the Internet since the coronavirus pandemic shut down churches.

“I got thinking about mass and how Father has gone above and beyond to make sure we’re provided with mass and encourage us and reach out to us, and I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to show him some love?” Robillard said.

Through word of mouth, the plan grew into a massive parade of cars that drove by the Catholic church on Saratoga Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday after Father Tony finished recording his mass for Sunday.

“It kind of just grew,” she said. “Apparently there’s a lot of love.”

Father Tony walked out the front doors of the church and smiled as he was greeted by dozens of honking vehicles. The first five cars had signs that read “Thank You,” “Father Tony,” “For All You Do,” “To Keep Us,” “Together.”

“I should have put a collection basket out,” he joked when he saw all the cars.