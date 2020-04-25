St. Michael the Archangel priest gets drive-by surprise by congregation

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Barbara Robillard does some of her best thinking while raking her yard.
Last week, she started brainstorming ways to thank her priest, the Rev. Guy Childs, known to everyone at St. Michael the Archangel as Father Tony. Childs has been broadcasting Mass on the Internet since the coronavirus pandemic shut down churches.
“I got thinking about mass and how Father has gone above and beyond to make sure we’re provided with mass and encourage us and reach out to us, and I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to show him some love?” Robillard said.
Through word of mouth, the plan grew into a massive parade of cars that drove by the Catholic church on Saratoga Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday after Father Tony finished recording his mass for Sunday.
“It kind of just grew,” she said. “Apparently there’s a lot of love.”
Father Tony walked out the front doors of the church and smiled as he was greeted by dozens of honking vehicles. The first five cars had signs that read “Thank You,” “Father Tony,” “For All You Do,” “To Keep Us,” “Together.”
“I should have put a collection basket out,” he joked when he saw all the cars.
Local police showed up to help direct traffic.
The week leading up to Easter is usually a bustle of commotion, dinners and masses, Robillard said.
The Rev. Guy Childs, known to everyone as Father Tony, was surprised with a parade by his congregation at Saint Michael the Archangel in South Glens Falls Saturday. Read about it @poststar pic.twitter.com/LWJk6gtTOq— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) April 25, 2020
“He had to do four masses between Palm Sunday and Easter to an empty church,” she said. “I think it’s got to be sad for him.”
Elaine Jones, whose parents are founding members of the church, said the church appreciates Father Tony for his work all year long. She wanted to thank him for keeping the church community connected through email and Facebook while the church building is closed.
Father Tony is full of grace, she said.
“He is the kindest, gentle, little giant and very spiritual. He’s a very giving, kind man,” Jones said. “He wouldn’t do anything to hurt anybody. He’s just been a wonderful leader, and his flock is following him.”
Childs said he was overwhelmed and amazed by the gesture.
“This was not necessary and certainly not something I’m deserving of,” he said, “but I’m tremendously and deeply touched.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.