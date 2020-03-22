St. Michael the Archangel Church to host blood drive

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — St. Michael the Archangel Church will be hosting a blood drive on Monday to cut down on the blood shortage being seen across the country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic blood drives have been canceled creating the shortage. More than 5,300 blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in fewer than 165,360 blood units, according to a news release.

"We encourage anyone who has time to come and donate blood," said the Rev. Tony Childs, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church. "The need is great."

The blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the church and many precautions will be used to ensure all donors and staff will be safe during this process.

The Red Cross notes that it has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for our donors and staff, including:

Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.

Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.