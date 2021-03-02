St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus celebrates 100th day of in-person school

GLENS FALLS — St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School had 100 boxes of cereal in the gymnasium all lined up end to end in a loop.

This food was going to be donated, but not before it was used Tuesday to put on a show for the students.

Teacher Jessica Viger pushed the first box of cereal over and it caused a chain reaction. The students waited with eager anticipation to see if all the boxes would fall and cheered them on as they fell one by one.

As the last one fell, they gave a huge ovation.

The 100 boxes symbolized the school celebrating 100 days of in-person learning without any interruptions due to COVID-19.

“You’re doing the right thing — keeping your masks on and staying home when you’re not feeling well,” said Principal Patty Balmer at a special assembly marking the occasion.

Balmer said she is proud of the work that parents, faculty and students have done to stay safe.

In addition to masks, teachers and staff have built individual barriers at desks. The students are organized into smaller groups. Teachers of special subjects like art and music come to the main classroom rather than students going out to a different room.

