St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus celebrates 100th day of in-person school

GLENS FALLS — St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School had 100 boxes of cereal in the gymnasium all lined up end to end in a loop.
This food was going to be donated, but not before it was used Tuesday to put on a show for the students.
Teacher Jessica Viger pushed the first box of cereal over and it caused a chain reaction. The students waited with eager anticipation to see if all the boxes would fall and cheered them on as they fell one by one.
As the last one fell, they gave a huge ovation.
The 100 boxes symbolized the school celebrating 100 days of in-person learning without any interruptions due to COVID-19.
“You’re doing the right thing — keeping your masks on and staying home when you’re not feeling well,” said Principal Patty Balmer at a special assembly marking the occasion.
Balmer said she is proud of the work that parents, faculty and students have done to stay safe.
In addition to masks, teachers and staff have built individual barriers at desks. The students are organized into smaller groups. Teachers of special subjects like art and music come to the main classroom rather than students going out to a different room.
Viger said she saw a similar idea on Facebook and decided to use the boxes of the food the school was preparing to donate to the local food pantry.
Fourth-grader Nicky Romeo, 10, of Queensbury, was impressed.
“It was cool. I didn’t think it would work, but it worked,” he said.
His twin brother, Vinny Romeo, admitted that it is not very fun to wear a mask, but they need to do what they have to do to be safe and stay in school.
Eighth-grader Caroline Lieberth, 14, said virtual learning is hard because sometimes students have a lack of motivation to do the lessons.
“You can do it any time of day, so it can lead to procrastination and lazy work ethic,” she said.
Lieberth said she feels the students are very blessed to be able to learn in person.
Her younger sister, 9-year-old fourth grader Madeleine Lieberth, said she feels lucky to be able to attend school in person.
“It’s been fun that I get to see all my friends,” she said.
