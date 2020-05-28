St. Mary's priest celebrates birthday with a surprise drive-by from congregation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — The Rev. Tom Morrette walked out to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot on Thursday afternoon expecting to have a meeting about the food pantry. When he got there, he saw a tent with balloons and a parade of cars passing by with horns honking and signs wishing him a happy birthday.

Morrette is set to celebrate his 70th birthday on Friday, and members of the congregation came through with a surprise drive-by parade for him.

Members of the congregation met in the Cool Insuring Arena parking lot on the corner of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue.

The parking lot was overflowing with cars.

The event was set up by Morrette’s seminarian, Matthew Duclos, and Katie Bolibaugh, who knew Morrette from another parish. Duclos is staying at St. Mary’s for the summer.

“She had contacted me a couple of weeks ago,” Duclos said. “She had seen ideas like this. She suggested it to me and then I took him off the parish email list for a day and sent everyone a quick email.”

As the cars pulled up to wish Morrette a happy birthday, they dropped off cards, flowers and food for the food pantry.

Morrette was filled with joy seeing everyone come out.