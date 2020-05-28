St. Mary's priest celebrates birthday with a surprise drive-by from congregation

GLENS FALLS — The Rev. Tom Morrette walked out to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot on Thursday afternoon expecting to have a meeting about the food pantry. When he got there, he saw a tent with balloons and a parade of cars passing by with horns honking and signs wishing him a happy birthday.
Morrette is set to celebrate his 70th birthday on Friday, and members of the congregation came through with a surprise drive-by parade for him.
Members of the congregation met in the Cool Insuring Arena parking lot on the corner of Glen Street and Oakland Avenue.
The parking lot was overflowing with cars.
The event was set up by Morrette’s seminarian, Matthew Duclos, and Katie Bolibaugh, who knew Morrette from another parish. Duclos is staying at St. Mary’s for the summer.
“She had contacted me a couple of weeks ago,” Duclos said. “She had seen ideas like this. She suggested it to me and then I took him off the parish email list for a day and sent everyone a quick email.”
As the cars pulled up to wish Morrette a happy birthday, they dropped off cards, flowers and food for the food pantry.
Morrette was filled with joy seeing everyone come out.
“I feel like a celebrity, I had no idea,” he said with a chuckle.
Cars pulled up to have brief conversations with him while remaining socially distant. Morrette asked everyone how they had been and told them to stay safe.
“I love you,” he said as the cars drove away.
The Rev. Guy Childs, who is better known as Father Tony, of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in South Glens Falls, was a part of the parade.
“He’s been a very calming presence for everybody,” he said. “I think people really enjoy what he’s been doing here.”
Duclos arrived at the church shortly before Easter, so he had not met any members of the congregation in person.
“I see their names pass by on Facebook or their envelopes come in. But I haven’t seen anyone in person,” he said.
Morrette was filled with joy after the drive-by was finished.
“For me it’s very moving,” he said. “This is my first chance to see them in so long, and some came quite a distance. God bless them for doing that.”
