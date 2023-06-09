GLENS FALLS - Students and parishioners of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School were busy this week painting a mural outside the church’s new food pantry location.

“Designs were presented by parishioners throughout the year,” said Emily Hampton, pastoral associate and communications director at St. Mary’s, in an email to The Post-Star. “This past Wednesday, SMSA students made their mark on the mural by coming in waves during the school day. This Saturday, our parishioners will come in waves to paint our community mural.”

The food pantry is open Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., next to the rectory garage, across from St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School on Church Street, in Glens Falls. It serves members of St. Mary's Church, and the greater community of Glens Falls and Queensbury. Guests may receive food from the pantry twice per month.