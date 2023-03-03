GLENS FALLS — St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School recently hired a new literacy academic intervention services teacher.

The school said in a news release on Tuesday that Eileen Wallace will be leading small group instruction for those in need of reading intervention services, as well as playing a supportive role to teachers in integrating literacy programs and techniques for pre-K through eighth grade classrooms.

Wallace is retired teacher of 33 years and previously worked in a Long Island school system. Wallace views education and literacy from a “new lens” and with refreshed energy, according to the release.

Since coming on board, she has led efforts in purchasing the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness program for pre-K through fifth grade. In addition, she introduced magnetic journals to the elementary literacy curriculum.

“I consider myself a lifelong learner. In my final year of teaching, I took a yearlong online course titled LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling). It is a program rooted in the science of reading that provides teachers with skills to master reading instruction —phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing, and language,” Wallace said.

Wallace graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a bachelor’s degree in education. She then earned her master’s in literacy from Queens College with New York state certifications in both reading and elementary education.

Wallace is also a member of the New York State Reading Association and Nassau Reading Council. She can be contacted by calling the main office at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 518-792-3178.