St. Mary's priest: Church has survived bubonic plagues, will get through coronavirus

“The church and society has been through so many difficult times, through bubonic plagues — and there’s a long history of Catholic saints who have ministered through plagues at various times in history,” he said.

That’s important to him because he plans to continue to administer Last Rites to the dying, whether or not they have the virus.

“The good thing is that most priests are schooled for not running away from a tragedy. We’re schooled for that,” he said. “We’ll put a face mask on and latex gloves. We want to have access to the dying and their needs.”

He is also preparing to do face-to-face counseling with those who need help during this crisis.

“We anticipate that, too. Right now people are getting adjusted at home,” he said.

But they will start calling soon, he expects.

“We’re probably able to meet with people, provided we’re in a big room and it’s one on one,” he said. “We won’t take unnecessary risks. That’s why we’re not visiting people at home.”

He wants to be careful not to accidentally spread the virus to elderly parishioners at their homes.