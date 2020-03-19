St. Mary's priest: Church has survived bubonic plagues, will get through coronavirus

GLENS FALLS — The new coronavirus is forcing Catholics to give up much of their religion for an unknown period of time.
Mass is canceled. They can’t get the Eucharist.
But, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, they will be able to do confession.
The Rev. Tom Morrette is setting up a confessional in the parking lot every Saturday, starting March 28.
It will consist of a pop-up tent with a sheet. Parishioners will drive up, one by one, and roll down their window. The priest, on the other side of the sheet, will hear the confessions — probably standing for hours at a time.
“I saw a picture of somebody hearing confessions outside, I think it was in Italy,” Morrette said. “I said perfect! It meets all the (CDC) guidelines. We think it’s a safe way to still get one of our sacraments to our people.”
He can’t do anything about the lack of Mass and the Eucharist.
“It is very hard for all Catholics to not get to Mass,” he said.
He has reassured people that God is everywhere.
“But we can’t get the Eucharist anywhere. That’s the really hard part,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation, but of course it makes great sense.”
A member of a synagogue in New York City unknowingly spread the virus to many by attending services. A Washington, D.C. priest also spread it by giving out Eucharist and doing his normal pastoral care — shaking hands, hugging people — before he knew he was ill.
All that has taught religious leaders to be careful.
“People are finding it hard, but they’re cooperating because they understand,” Morrette said. “We’re going to continue to encourage people to pray at home. The good thing about our faith is God is everywhere.”
As for him, he’s already a bit depressed at the idea of not celebrating Easter. It is April 12, a week before most schools in the area currently plan to reopen.
A New York City priest friend told him they are “getting some vibes” that the Easter services, and the weeklong series of services that lead up to it, will be canceled.
“Those are the highlight of our faith!” he said. “That is hard. That is very hard.”
He’s already getting himself ready to accept it, although he hopes it won’t come to that.
“If it has to be done, it has to be done,” he said.
He is taking comfort from the church’s long history of surviving plagues, including the Black Death.
“The church and society has been through so many difficult times, through bubonic plagues — and there’s a long history of Catholic saints who have ministered through plagues at various times in history,” he said.
That’s important to him because he plans to continue to administer Last Rites to the dying, whether or not they have the virus.
“The good thing is that most priests are schooled for not running away from a tragedy. We’re schooled for that,” he said. “We’ll put a face mask on and latex gloves. We want to have access to the dying and their needs.”
He is also preparing to do face-to-face counseling with those who need help during this crisis.
“We anticipate that, too. Right now people are getting adjusted at home,” he said.
But they will start calling soon, he expects.
“We’re probably able to meet with people, provided we’re in a big room and it’s one on one,” he said. “We won’t take unnecessary risks. That’s why we’re not visiting people at home.”
He wants to be careful not to accidentally spread the virus to elderly parishioners at their homes.
The church will continue its food pantry but has changed the way food is distributed, to keep people safely 6 feet apart. The pantry is open every Friday and he expects more people than normal to show up, because so many people have lost their jobs with all the required business closures
“In these critical times the need for food might be greater than it has been,” he said. “We do need food donations dropped off at the church at this time.”
Parishioners have volunteered to distribute the food and expand the pantry.
“Rather than run away from it they ran toward it,” he said.
Since he no longer sees the congregation in person, he sent out a long letter with prayers, explanations of new times and programs — like the parking lot confessional — and encouragement.
“We’ll get through it,” he said.
