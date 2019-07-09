GLENS FALLS — St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church will host a series of parishioner meetings this week and next to discuss the future of the parish.
A June 30 bulletin from the church announced the meetings and asked for community participation in guidance for forging a new vision for the parish.
The first meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, with another meeting to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. on the same day.
The third meeting will be held the following week, from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 16.
