FORT EDWARD — St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Fort Edward and the Washington County Sheriff's Office will host a safety program from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church.
The program will cover how to respond in the event of a violent intruder during a service, according to Julie Leonelli, director of religious education at the church.
Leonelli said anyone from other area churches interested in learning more is welcome to attend, and she specifically encouraged anyone with an active role to come and take the message back to their own church.
You have free articles remaining.
She said the violence in places of worship over the summer made her and others want to take a proactive role.
"We decided it would be neglectful not to do something or have a plan," Leonelli said. "We're hoping to come away feeling more confident."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.