St. Joseph's Church to host safety forum

FORT EDWARD — St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Fort Edward and the Washington County Sheriff's Office will host a safety program from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church.

The program will cover how to respond in the event of a violent intruder during a service, according to Julie Leonelli, director of religious education at the church.

Leonelli said anyone from other area churches interested in learning more is welcome to attend, and she specifically encouraged anyone with an active role to come and take the message back to their own church. 

She said the violence in places of worship over the summer made her and others want to take a proactive role.

"We decided it would be neglectful not to do something or have a plan," Leonelli said. "We're hoping to come away feeling more confident."

