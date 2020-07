QUEENSBURY — Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe has canceled its annual summer concert series benefiting the Open Door Mission because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series was expected to feature the North Country Jazz Project and the Glens Falls High School Jazz Ensemble this year.

The concerts have raised more than $15,000 for the Open Door Mission and the GFHS band fund since they began in 2006.

