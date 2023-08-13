From a press release: Following the recent anti-democratic hate group “Proud Boys” marched through Saratoga Springs, approx 150 area residents gathered to say: All People are Welcome, Ideas and groups that foster hate and violence are not.

"Saratoga Springs is no place for the hate and violence advocated by the Proud Boys," said Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim. "While I respect and defend everyone’s First Amendment right of Free Speech, as long as I am Mayor I will not tolerate the neo-Nazi, white supremacist tactics of the Proud Boys and will use all the powers of my office to make sure they do not gain a foothold in our community."

Terry Diggory, Co-Coordinator, Saratoga Immigration Coalition asked the Proud Boys to recognize "the divine spark in every human being."

"Put away the masks, put away the hatred, put away the fear, put away the obsession with exercising power over others," Diggory said.

From Saratoga-Warren-Washington Progressive Action.