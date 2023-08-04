Joseph Bruchac, Saratoga Springs’ Poet Laureate, has been selected as a recipient of the Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate Fellowship Award. The Academy chose 23 poet laureates across the United States for this award.

“I feel doubly blessed by this fellowship: first by being recognized by the Academy of American Poets, one of our nation's most important voices for poetry; second, and more importantly, by the way its support will enable me to better carry out my role as the first Poet Laureate of Saratoga Springs,” Bruchac said in a press release.

The Academy of American Poets awarded each of its 23 recipients $50,000 for their commitment to poetry. The Academy’s Poet Laureate Fellowship program has awarded a total of $5.45 million to 104 poet laureates since 2019, a press release said.

“I want to congratulate the very first poet laureate in Saratoga Springs and in the Capital District. This is a well-deserved honor and I look forward to seeing what projects Joe will develop with this support,” Mayor Ron Kim said in the press release.