The Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs received a $15,000 grant from KeyBank to support Project Lift, a free after school program focused on addressing the growing need for youth to have prevention-based conversations and the opportunity to enhance their social and emotional skills.

Launched in 1984, Project Lift serves up to 175 children in grades 1 through 6 in the Saratoga Springs City School District. The goal is to offer students a summer camp experience where they may learn about and better understand themselves in a safe, supportive, and relaxed natural environment. The funding will support the program and provide for the ancillary services offered to the Project Lift students and their families, such as the Back to School Backpack program, Adopt-A-Family Holiday Assistance, Food Support and Camp Scholarships.