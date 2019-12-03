QUEENSBURY — The long-abandoned, graffiti-stained building on Bay Road next to Warren County Bikeway could be coming down as soon as this spring.
Warren County officials are seeking demolition bids for the former Mullen Iron Works and hope to know later this month how much the project would cost. The goal is to knock the building down and replace it with a parking lot and bathrooms for users of the adjacent Warren County Bikeway.
The building has been an unsightly problem for both Queensbury and Warren County leaders. Fears of underground environmental contamination and asbestos in the building have resulted in it being left to rot for decades, after Mullen Iron Works owner David Mullen walked away from the property while owing $205,000 in property taxes
Using money from past property tax foreclosure auctions, Warren County leaders have had testing done that found no major underground environmental problems.
The county's purchasing department plans to send out "requests for proposals" next week, seeking bidders to knock down the building and clear the site as soon as next spring.
Lexi Delurey, Warren County's director of Real Property Tax Services, said the cost of the demolition will depend on how much contractors believe they'll have to spend on disposal of building material that is contaminated with asbestos and lead.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said earlier this fall that he was hopeful for some state reimbursement. But Delurey said the site may not qualify as contaminated enough for the state to foot part of the bill.
"The contamination in the ground was minimal," she said. "They (DEC) didn't feel it was contaminated enough for them to get involved."
The hope was to open bids early next year, and if the price is acceptable to the county Board of Supervisors, have the demolition done when winter relents.
Another environmental cleanup that is being pursued on a property in Chestertown is closer to being done. Underground fuel tanks at a former service station at 10 Pine St. were scheduled to be removed this week. The county owns the property, and plans to turn it over to the town of Chester.
