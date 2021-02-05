Sports back on in Warren, Saratoga counties as COVID cases drop

Sports are back on in Warren and Saratoga counties.
In Warren County, the approval comes with the requirement that students follow all procedures related to coronavirus exposures. They must talk openly with contact tracers and obey quarantine orders.
Warren County’s weekly average positive test rate fell below 4% earlier this week, but county officials said they wanted to hold off on sports until the Capital Region’s weekly average positivity rate was also below 4%. As of Friday, it was 3.9%.
Saratoga County announced the go-ahead Thursday night, saying a positivity rate of 4.1% was enough.
When (and if) high schools start playing basketball, you might not recognize the leagues.
Sports that can begin now include basketball and wrestling, both of which are contact sports in which social distancing and masking is not possible.
But sports are worth it, said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, who is the chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.
“We recognize the important role that sports play in the lives of many of our students, and we’ve been moving quickly to research and prepare a plan that would allow our athletes to return to competition,” he said, adding that health officials want to “balance the physical and psychological health benefits that sports have for our youth while maintaining the health and safety of the community and our health care workers.”
In the Saratoga County program, a random group of athletes and officials will be tested twice a week. They will use rapid tests, and retest with a PCR test if anyone tests positive. The county has a machine available to read the PCR tests.
The program also requires athletes and their guardians to sign a document acknowledging that it is not known who will develop severe illness from COVID, and that some people, even with mild illness, have long-term impacts. Guardians must also acknowledge that household members of a person who is infected are at high risk of catching the virus.
Saratoga County will evaluate the random testing program to determine whether the next athletic seasons can begin.
The program will end on March 13.
School case
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, at William H. Barton Intermediate School. The person was last in the building on Tuesday.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 2,425 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 2,131 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 236 people currently ill. Eight are hospitalized, the same as on Thursday. One is in critical condition. The other patients are moderately ill, as are seven people who are not hospitalized. All of the new cases stem from community exposures, often through work.
- Washington County reported Thursday’s statistics. There were 25 new cases, for a total of 1,789 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 25 recoveries, for a total of 1,619 recoveries. There were 139 people ill. Eight were hospitalized, the same number as Wednesday. The death of a nursing home resident at Slate Valley Center in Granville, who was the 31st person to die of COVID in the county, was reported.
- Essex County reported two deaths, at the Champlain Valley Senior Community facility. A total of five residents there have died of coronavirus and six others are hospitalized. Thirty residents and 18 staff members have tested positive. In total, 24 county residents have died of coronavirus now. The county also reported 10 new cases.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 31 coronavirus patients, down from 33 Thursday. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 406 new cases, for a positive test rate of 3.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.8%, which kept the weekly average at 3.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 7.4%, which increased the weekly average to 4.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.3%, which increased the weekly average to 3.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which decreased the weekly average at 3.7%.
- Statewide, 8,777 people tested positive, a decreased positive test rate of 4.31%. There were 7,937 people hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 153 people died.
