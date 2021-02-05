Sports back on in Warren, Saratoga counties as COVID cases drop

Sports are back on in Warren and Saratoga counties.

In Warren County, the approval comes with the requirement that students follow all procedures related to coronavirus exposures. They must talk openly with contact tracers and obey quarantine orders.

Warren County’s weekly average positive test rate fell below 4% earlier this week, but county officials said they wanted to hold off on sports until the Capital Region’s weekly average positivity rate was also below 4%. As of Friday, it was 3.9%.

Saratoga County announced the go-ahead Thursday night, saying a positivity rate of 4.1% was enough.

Sports that can begin now include basketball and wrestling, both of which are contact sports in which social distancing and masking is not possible.

But sports are worth it, said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, who is the chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.