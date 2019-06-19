The village of Lake George has lined up sponsors for all but one of its fireworks shows this season.
The Village Board had to eliminate the fireworks shows from its budget, as officials prepare to take on more debt when the village constructs its new wastewater treatment plant.
Mayor Robert Blais asked local businesses to step up and the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce agreed to lead the effort to find sponsors.
Blais said Monday he had talked to chamber President Gina Mintzer and only one night in August had not been filled, but she believed a sponsor would be found. That last date was always the rain date for the fireworks series.
Christmas in July
Speaking of the fireworks shows, if people see Salvation Army kettles out on the streets when they attend the event, they are not imagining things.
The Salvation Army is going to be placing kettles in front of the park, steel pier and Welcome Center after the Village Board approved the request.
Blais said the Salvation Army needs a boost.
“They came up quite short during the winter months,” he said.
Businesses working together
Blais said a group of about 10 business leaders, calling itself the “365 Committee,” has begun meeting to promote more year-round business in the village.
He invited some business leaders to a meeting, and they were very receptive and enthusiastic, he said.
“I think they'll fill a great void in downtown,” he said. “I think they'll take on some of the events that we've been running here and do that themselves.”
The group has held another meeting and plans to draft a mission statement and some bylaws. He envisions it as similar to the Glens Falls Collaborative.
Blais believes the group will be putting together a budget and then seek village funding to match it. He said the village could tap occupancy tax money for this purpose, since it will help promote tourist activity.
There has not been any talk of creating a Business Improvement District, which has not been well received in the past.
New Wi-Fi
The Village Board has awarded a contract to Adirondack Technical Solutions to install Wi-Fi in Shepard Park and some other locations.
The cost of the work is $12,160.
“I think it’s a good way to promote the park and the village through other people’s social media,” said Village Board member John Root
Public Works garage search
The city of Glens Falls is continuing to search for a new location for the Public Works garage.
City officials received a preliminary report back from its consultant, C.T. Male, which had suggested demolishing the 1986 portion of the Dix Avenue structure and building a new four- to five-bay garage, either as an addition or a stand-alone building. The 1958 section would be repaired and renovated, according to a summary of the report.
City Engineer Steve Gurzler said the older portion of the building was constructed more durably because he believes it was used for cold storage. The newer portion was constructed of lighter materials.
“That has not withstood the test of time as well as the older building,” he said.
Mayor Dan Hall said the city has not committed to the option of renovating on site and is looking at alternative sites for the garage. But not a lot suitable sites are available.
The city has been evaluating the needs of all of its buildings, including City Hall and the fire stations, and has been looking at whether it should relocate the police department out of City Hall to a new public safety complex with the fire department.
‘Voices from the Past’
The Chapman Historical Museum will present “Voices from the Past — Deathly Intrigue” on June 26 at 7 p.m.
The free event at the museum at 348 Glen St. will feature three actors from Glens Falls Community Theatre, portraying Abigail West, James Morgan and Maude Ryan, all of whom experienced untimely deaths.
The interpretive monologues, presented by Sandi Rhodes, Mark Rabin and Janet Davies, will provide insight into the intrigue surrounding the events of their last days.
Two new exhibitions
The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library is holding a reception on June 26 for its two new exhibits.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library at 251 Glen St.
The first exhibit is titled “Old Homesteads & Good Residences: 19th Century Photographs of the Northern Survey Company of Albany, NY" and is on display through Nov. 15. This is about the company, which was in business from 1878 until about 1900. The owner, Corydon Waterman Higgins, sent photographers across New York, western New England and parts of the Midwest to shoot photos of farms, businesses and public buildings.
The 2018 Audubon Photography Awards Show will be on display from June 26 through Aug. 31. It will feature the award-winning work of photographers from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 10 Canadian provinces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.