{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George Escape

Lake George Escape Campground visitors enjoy a fire in this undated photo.

 courtesy Lake George Escape

A short drive from the city to upstate New York sits the royal blue water of Lake George, the birthplace of the American vacation.

Generations of families have made the Lake George Escape Campground their fall getaway since the early 1800’s. Charming towns and villages throughout the Lake George Region offer a unique blend of the Adirondack Region's rustic heritage with the Gilded Age's elegance.

Discover adventure, revel in something new or simply relax amid the stunning natural beauty. Enjoy a multitude of family-friendly attractions and restaurants throughout the region's communities all located just four hours north of New York City.

Lake George Escape Campground - Picture 10 (Activities 5).jpg

Lake George Escape Campground features a host of activities on site and off including pedal cars. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Looking for a quick snack? The town of Lake George is a perfect spot for anything from a cup of coffee and a scone to a fantastic brunch or any number of yummy sandwiches. You’ll feel right at home with its quaint feel and welcoming atmosphere.

Explore the natural beauty and take a hike to Shelving Rock Falls, a scenic 50-foot waterfall. It’s ideal for a novice hiker, along a wide, unmarked trail leading to the top of the falls with opportunities for geocaching along the way.

Take 30% off a cabin stay at Lake George Escape Campground when you use promo code LGE30 on RVontheGo.com. Book by Oct. 12.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake George Escape is a pet friendly campground in the Adirondacks located at 175 East Schroon River Road, Diamond Point. For more information visit https://www.lakegeorgeescape.com or call 1-800-327-3188.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments