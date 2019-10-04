{{featured_button_text}}
Spier Falls Dam

Spier Falls Dam is seen in July 2019. 

 Adam Colver file photo, acolver@poststar.com

CORINTH — Maintenance on the Spier Falls Dam will begin on Sunday, according to a notice from Brookfield Renewable.

Work is expected to continue through Oct. 15. The boat launch will be closed during the repair time.

The water level will be lowered by 9.5 feet, but due to weather conditions, maintenance and the drawn down are subject to change.

For more information contact inquiries.newyork@brookfieldrenewable.com

