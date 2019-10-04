CORINTH — Maintenance on the Spier Falls Dam will begin on Sunday, according to a notice from Brookfield Renewable.
Work is expected to continue through Oct. 15. The boat launch will be closed during the repair time.
The water level will be lowered by 9.5 feet, but due to weather conditions, maintenance and the drawn down are subject to change.
For more information contact inquiries.newyork@brookfieldrenewable.com.
