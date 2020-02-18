Speeding vehicle leads to felony DWI arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS -- A Greenfield man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated Sunday afternoon when he was pulled over for speeding, police records show.
You have free articles remaining.
Adam Ross, 38, was pulled over on Congress Avenue at 4:50 p.m., according to Saratoga Springs Police.
He was found to be drunk, with at least one prior DWI conviction within 10 years. Ross was also driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, despite a court order that he use one when driving.
Ross was charged with felony DWI, misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued numerous traffic tickets, records show. He was released pending prosecution in Saratoga Springs City Court.