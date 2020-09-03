 Skip to main content
Spectrum opens new Queensbury store
Spectrum opens new Queensbury store

Spectrum on Thursday announced the opening of a new store in Queensbury located at 894 Route 9. The store is located in the same shopping center as a Subway and Sports Clips barber shop. 

QUEENSBURY — Spectrum on Thursday announced the opening of a new store in town, replacing the company's current location on Dix Avenue.

The new store, located at 894 Route 9, is in the same shopping center as Subway and Sports Clip barber shop across from Walmart. The Dix Avenue location will now house Spectrum's field operations. 

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release. 

“Our Spectrum store's team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum stores and retail, said in a statement.

The store will be adhering to all guidelines put in place by the state because of the coronavirus pandemic, including limiting capacity, disinfecting and social distancing. 

