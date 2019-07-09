The Washington County Department of Public Safety alerted the public that Charter/Spectrum internet phone customers were without 911 service for a couple hours on Tuesday.
The company said their network was experiencing an interruption late Tuesday morning and has been restored as of 1 p.m.
If you have Spectrum phone service and are unable to dial 911, you can contact the 911 Communications Center directly at 518-747-3325.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.