{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Department of Public Safety alerted the public that Charter/Spectrum internet phone customers were without 911 service for a couple hours on Tuesday.

The company said their network was experiencing an interruption late Tuesday morning and has been restored as of 1 p.m.

If you have Spectrum phone service and are unable to dial 911, you can contact the 911 Communications Center directly at 518-747-3325.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments