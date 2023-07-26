MOREAU – Following public outcry over the pending sale of land located at the Moreau Industrial Park, to Scott T. Earl, owner of Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling, a special election will be held in October to determine if the sale will go through.

“The next step is to hold a referendum,” explained Karla Buettner, legal counsel for the town during its July 20 meeting. “Because of the timing of it, there has to be a special election.”

Buettner said that the special election would be scheduled sometime between Oct. 8 and Oct. 23.

The public grew concerned over the sale of the property because of its possible relationship to the Saratoga Biochar application that is before the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Biochar would use dried wastewater to create fertilizer. Some in the Moreau community have fought the application.

Between now and then, the town board will need to approve a notice of referendum with more details, as well as the actual language that will appear on the ballot.

Scroll down to read related stories.