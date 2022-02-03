Special prosecutor named in investigation of Fort Edward Police Department sergeant

FORT EDWARD — Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney has been assigned as special prosecutor for a criminal investigation involving Fort Edward Police Sgt. Dean Watkins.

Watkins, who is currently on administrative leave from the department related to a separate matter, is under investigation stemming from a Tasing incident that took place last July, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13.

Watkins and Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway were placed on administrative leave by the Fort Edward Village Board during an emergency meeting on Jan. 24.

Carney said it is common for an outside district attorney to serve as special prosecutor when there is a possibility of a conflict of interest among law enforcement personnel and prosecutors in a particular county. Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan requested a special prosecutor because there are criminal charges possible, according to Carney.

“We do that for each other. Tony Jordan has done some cases for us. We’ve done one case at least for him,” he said. “It’s just a question of helping out a colleague.”

Video footage was uncovered by NewsChannel 13 that appears to show Watkins using a Taser on a man who was handcuffed at the wrists and ankles inside of the Fort Edward police station.

The video can be seen on the NewsChannel 13 website.

According to NewsChannel 13, Robert Murat-Hinton had been arrested in connection with a July 8 bar fight.

Jordan said that Murat-Hinton was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and a menacing charge, a misdemeanor. He was accused of threatening people at the bar with a knife.

The video shows Murat-Hinton handcuffed at the wrists and ankles. His wrists were handcuffed to the wall. Murat-Hinton began kicking the wall with force, causing damage as police were doing paperwork in the next room.

In the video, an officer is seen coming out and seemingly telling Murat-Hinton to stop, which he appears to do. It was at that point Watkins enters with Taser in hand.

Murat-Hinton appears to say, "What are you going to do?"

Watkins can be heard saying, "I'm going to (expletive) Tase you right now."

Murat-Hinton fell to the floor still handcuffed to the wall after Watkins appears to deploy his Taser. Watkins can be heard in the video saying that he Tased Murat-Hinton to stop him from kicking the wall.

But the Tasing incident appears to happen after the kicking had stopped.

Jordan said that Murat-Hinton was charged with criminal mischief after kicking and causing damage to the wall at the police station.

Murat-Hinton pleaded guilty to the felony criminal mischief in full satisfaction of all open charges, according to Jordan. He was sentenced as a second felony offender on Jan. 28 to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison.

NewsChannel 13 reported that Watkins is on administrative leave due to being accused of falsifying documents stating that he had trained officers while not on duty, and that Derway is also on leave related to those documents.

In an email to The Post-Star on Wednesday night, Fort Edward Mayor Matt Traver said he does not know where information regarding Watkins' and Derway's leave came from.

Traver has stated he is unable to discuss pending investigations.

"When we have information we can share, we will," he said in the email.

Traver said the video of Watkins, which the village became aware of when it was released by NewsChannel 13, is under investigation by the village.

The next Fort Edward Village Board meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

