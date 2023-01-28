Special Olympics Super Regional Winter Classic returns after COVID hiatus

QUEENSBURY — It was a sunny day at West Mountain on Saturday as the 2023 Special Olympics Super Regional Winter Classic returned for the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

About 80 athletes, from at least five different regions, were joined by 70 coaches and volunteers at the Queensbury ski resort to participate in snowshoeing, snowboarding, Alpine and Nordic skiing competitions. The teams that participated traveled from the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region, the North Country, Onondaga County, the Southern Tier and Staten Island.

The games kicked off at 8:30 a.m. on both the face of the mountain and the North West Base of the resort and concluded with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

Erik Kromer, Special Olympics New York's associate director of programs for the Capital Region and North Country, said numbers on Saturday were comparable to the last event in 2018, when 100 athletes participated.

"Today was fantastic," Kromer said. "Especially since we've struggled over the past couple years with having enough volunteers, we had a great showing from volunteers today. We have about 150 people here in total — about 80 athletes for snowshoeing, cross country and Alpine skiing."

Kromer said like most organizations and events, they are "still trying to rebuild after COVID."

"It was really exciting to see the turnout and to be almost at full capacity, like we were before. It's great to see all the athletes out and about. There are definitely some familiar faces walking around," Kromer said.

Athlete Donald Moore said this was his fourth year traveling to the mountain from the village of Saranac Lake to participate in the snowshoe competition.

"I'm here just to have fun," Moore said when asked about why he comes to the games.

"I'm not going for the gold," he chuckled.

The next stop for the athletes is the 2023 State Winter Games in the city of Syracuse on Feb. 24 and 25.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 31,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition and health screenings. The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers. For more information visit its website.